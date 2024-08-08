Pakistan imports 6.187MMT wheat in last two years: Tanveer Hussain

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain on Tuesday informed the Senate that Pakistan during last two years had imported 2.60MMT and 3.587 MMT wheat.

Responding to a question during a question hour session in the senate, he said in 2022-23, the Trading Corporation of Pakistan imported 2.60 MMT of wheat for PASSCO to maintain strategic reserve at the average cost of US$ 356/MT (CNF).

The minister said that the carry forward stock was reported at 1.84 MMT adding that in 2023-24 public as well as private sector were allowed to import wheat. He said the private sector imported 3.587 MMT at the average cost of US$ 280/MT (CNF). Carry forward stocks as reported by the Provincial Food Departments was at 1.63 MMT in the country.

Earlier, Tanveer seeks US market access to new agriculture products

Federal Minister for Industries, Production and National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday stressed that new Pakistani agricultural products should be given access to the American market.

In a meeting with United States (US) Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome, he said that Pakistan values its partnership with the US and appreciated the US cooperation in the Research and Endowment Fund for the Agricultural University. He said the government wants to strengthen agricultural cooperation with the US, and technology transfer is needed to increase production. The US will continue to cooperate in the social and agricultural sectors in Pakistan, he said adding that already working with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Pakistan on a food deficiency program. He said that the US will enhance its cooperation with Pakistan in the agricultural sector and support Pakistan in mitigating the effects of climate change on agriculture.

Meanwhile, Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, on Wednesday urged agriculture scientists and policymakers to actively contribute to the improvement of the local agriculture sector to ensure food safety and security in the country.

Speaking at the inauguration of the seed potato complex and the International Symposium on Seed Potato Production and Supply Chain, the minister highlighted that despite Pakistan’s agricultural economy, the country continues to import food items.

The event was organized by the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) in collaboration with the Korean Program on International Agriculture (KOPIA). Its goal is to produce virus-free seed potatoes to enhance local crop yields and generate an exportable surplus.

The ceremony was attended by the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, senior officials from PARC, NARC, KOPIA, as well as representatives from national and international organizations, development partners, agricultural scientists, experts, private sector organizations, NGOs, and progressive farmers from across the country. During his address, the minister emphasized the importance of fostering public-private partnerships to advance agricultural research and ensure its effective dissemination to farmers. This, he stated, is crucial for increasing per-acre yields of all major and minor crops to meet domestic needs.

The minister noted that potatoes are a significant cash crop in the country and the third-largest food crop, cultivated over 837,669 acres in various seasons and regions.