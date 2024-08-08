Nobel laureate Yunus named head of Bangladesh’s interim govt

Bangladesh’s Nobel laureate – will lead the country’s interim government, the country’s presidency announced Wednesday following a meeting with military leaders, student protesters, and civil society members. The announcement was made after prime minister Sheikh Hasina stepped down and fled amidst a mass uprising driven by student-led protests.

The announcement early on Wednesday came from Joynal Abedin, the press secretary of President Mohammed Shahabuddin. Abedin spoke to The Associated Press over the phone.

The leaders of the student protests, the chiefs of the country’s three divisions of the military, and civil society members, as well as some business leaders held the meeting with the president for more than five hours late on Tuesday to decide on the head of the interim administration.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has expressed solidarity with Bangladesh as the country grapples with political turmoil following the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

In a press release, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “The Government and people of Pakistan stand in solidarity with the people of Bangladesh, sincerely hoping for a peaceful and swift return to normalcy.”

“We are confident that the resilient spirit and unity of the Bangladeshi people will lead them towards a harmonious future,” the statement further said.

The relationship between Pakistan and Bangladesh has been strained for years, particularly during Sheikh Hasina’s tenure.

The execution of opposition leaders under her regime worsened relations, impacting regional cooperation within the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC).

Bangladesh, aligning with India, boycotted the SAARC summit in 2016, preventing the meeting from taking place since then.

With the recent political shift in Bangladesh, there is speculation about potential changes in diplomatic relations.

The protests, triggered by dissatisfaction over public sector job quotas, led to significant unrest, resulting in the deaths of approximately 300 people and injuries to thousands.

The recent developments offer an opportunity for improved relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh, potentially enhancing regional cooperation and stability.

At least 29 bodies of Awami League leaders and their family members were found across Bangladesh, following the resignation and departure of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in face of anti-government protests.