Gwadar Pak-China Friendship Hospital debuts in ‘bladder stone’ surgery

China-aided Gwadar Pak-China Friendship Hospital has debuted in conducting an operation to remove bladder stones through modern laser surgery in the history of Gwadar, charting out new blueprints of health cooperation under CEPC.

In surgery of “cystolitholapaxy”, a procedure to remove bladder stones, surgeons used an instrument called a cystoscope to locate the stone or stones, Gwadar Pro reported on Thursday.

According to details, laser crushes the stones into smaller pieces, then a team of surgeons removed them.

All such medical procedures and the rest of facilities are free of cost for the underserved people of Gwadar.

This February, Pak-China Friendship Hospital scored a landmark achievement by introducing Endourology for the first time in its Urology department.

This advanced procedure, often referred to as minimally invasive surgery using a camera, marks a breakthrough in providing state-of-the-art medical care to patients in Gwadar.

Pak-China Friendship Hospital, regulated by Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) and managed by Indus Hospital and Health Network (IHHN) offers a wide range of services including ICU, emergency care, internal medicine, family medicine, general surgery, urology, orthopedics, pediatric, OBGYN, dental clinic, labor room, pharmacy, operation theaters, laboratories, blood bank, imaging services, and various clinics, all operating 24/7.

Additionally, expensive medical tests, treatments, and services are provided free of charge on a daily basis.

This hospital not only serves Gwadar but the entire Balochistan region, offering advanced healthcare close to home.

The medical staff and therapists are provided with ample facilities in this modern building.

The hospital has been receiving around 1,200 patients daily since its inauguration. It has treated over 60,000 patients in family medicine and general outpatient departments and over 30,000 pediatric patients, and handled over 18,000 cases in the emergency department, conducted nearly 16,000 diagnoses and treatments in the obstetrics and gynecology and child health departments, and seen at least 1,260 babies born.

At the end of January, the hospital’s transfusion department began operations, further enhancing its medical services. The hospital has addressed the deficit in medical provision in Gwadar, with maternal and neonatal mortality rates now declining, and the immunization rate increasing.