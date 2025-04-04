Mayor Sukkur wishes President Zardari a speedy recovery

Spokesperson for Sindh Government & Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh extended heartfelt wishes for the health and speedy recovery of President Asif Ali Zardari, who recently tested positive for COVID-19. On Thursday, Barrister Arslan made a courtesy call to Dr. Asim Hussain, President Zardari’s personal physician, to inquire about the President’s well-being. As a spokesperson for the Sindh Government, Mayor Sukkur’s gesture reflects the government’s concern for the President’s health. President Zardari has been a prominent figure in Pakistani politics, and his recovery is wished by many across the country. Barrister Arslan, who has been serving as the Mayor of Sukkur since 2023, has been proactive in addressing the concerns of his constituents and promoting the well-being of the community. His thoughtful gesture towards President Zardari demonstrates his commitment to empathy and kindness.