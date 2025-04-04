Peshawar gears up for seminar on CPEC’s Second Phase

Preparations for an international seminar on the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Peshawar have reached their final stages.

Organized by China Window in collaboration with the leading educational institution IM Sciences and the Higher education Commission, the seminar aims to promote peace, strengthen regional ties, and enhance public awareness about CPEC.

China Window Director, Naz Parveen emphasized the significance of CPEC’s second phase, stating that it is vital to Pakistan’s economic growth and long-term prosperity.

She highlighted that such seminars play a key role in projecting a positive image of Pakistan and its regions on the global stage. The three-day seminar will feature distinguished speakers and policymakers.

The first day’s sessions at the Governor’s House will see eminent personalities sharing insights, while the second day at Serena Hotel will bring together provincial officials, experts, and stakeholders to discuss strategies for CPEC’s success. Participants will not only address challenges from the past decade but also propose innovative solutions to maximize the project’s potential.

Moreover, students, literary figures, and intellectuals will be actively involved to ensure that the event fosters a broad-based, constructive dialogue.