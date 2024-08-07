Daily Times

Thursday, August 08, 2024


Pakistani athlete breaks two Guinness World records

APP

Pakistani martial artist Irfan Mehsood has broken two more Guinness World Records by lifting a 40-pound weight with his toe for 1 minute and 32 seconds.

Mehsood broke World Records of Italy’s Marcello Ferri by lifting a 40-pound weight with his toe for 1 minute and 32 seconds. Meanwhile, Mehsood broke the deadlift by lifting 40 pounds for 3 minutes and 20 seconds. Mehsood lifted 70 kg weight with his toe and set a new world record, he told APP. He said he was the first Pakistani to hold 100 Guinness World Records in less than 8 years. I have set 46 Guinness World Records for the most world-level pay in the push-ups category and 31 records with a weight of 100 pounds, he said.

Mehsood said he has so far held the world record of 100 lbs, 80 lbs, 60 lbs and 40 lbs. I have set records for pushups, squats, jumping jacks, step ups, knee strikes, elbow strikes, side jumps, high jumps, star champs etc. I have broken world records of 16 countries so far including America, Great Britain, India, China, Norway, Germany, France, Finland, Philippines, Spain, Italy, Lebanon, Egypt, Iraq and Syria.

