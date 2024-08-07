ATC reserves ruling on Omar Sarfraz Cheema’s bail plea

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday reserved its verdict on a post-arrest bail petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Omar Sarfraz Cheema in a case of torching police vehicles near Rahat Bakery during May-9 riots.

ATC Judge Khalid Arshad conducted proceedings on the post-arrest bail application of the PTI leader and reserved the verdict upon completion of arguments by the parties. The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers on charges of torching police vehicles near Rahat Bakery in cantonment areas during May-9 riots.

Meanwhile, the court adjourned hearing of bail petitions of PTI leaders, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Ijaz Chaudhry and Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, till August 8 in the case.

YouTuber Umar Adil granted bail

Separately, a local court on Wednesday granted bail to YouTuber Dr Umar Adil in a case of making defamatory remarks against female anchors. The court directed the Youtuber to furnish surety bonds of Rs 50,000 to avail the relief, adding that if the surety bonds were not furnished then the accused should be sent to jail on judicial remand.

The court also sought challan (charge-sheet) from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on the next date of hearing.

Judicial Magistrate Qurban Ali conducted the proceedings on an application filed by the FIA.

A day ago, FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing arrested Dr Umar Adil on a complaint lodged by the female anchor Ghareeda Farooqi against him.