Gold prices surge for second day in Pakistan

The prices of gold keep fluctuating every day, which affects the prices in local market as well. According to Sarafa Association, the price of per tola 24 karat gold increased by Rs1,400 to Rs2,58,700 today (Saturday). The general secretary of Sarafa Association Ghufran Bakhtiar told media that the increase in gold prices at international and national levels badly affects the local markets. Due to the rise in the prices of yellow metal, the gamblers also get involved in the business, which causes the business community a huge loss, stated the association secretary. He requested the government to take strict action against the gamblers. It is pertinent to note that earlier on Friday, the price of per tola gold had jumped by Rs2,400 to Rs2,57,300 per tola.