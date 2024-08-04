All set to observe Police Martyrs’ day in Dera, Tank, South Waziristan tomorrow

Like every year, the district police of Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and South Waziristan are all set to observe Police Yaum-i- Shuhada on August 4 (Sunday) to pay homage and tribute to the sacrifices rendered by the jawans and officials. According to the Dera police spokesman, the commemoration of the police Yaum-i- Shuhada began a week ago ahead of the major events to be held on August 4.

A police spokesman said that Dera police prepared plan to mark the martyrs’ day, to pay homage to the sacrifices rendered by the policemen in the line of duty.

Police spokesman said that major function in that connection would be held in Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines DIKhan besides other events in different parts of the district. He said that portraits of national heroes and banners were being displayed to mark the day.

On the directives of District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, the police contingents led by DSP Muhammad Adnan and SHO Arslan Khan Gandapur laid floral wreaths on the graves of martyred policemen.

They offered prayers and paid salute to the martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the country to combat terrorism.

In a statement, the DPO Dera said those who sacrificed their precious lives for maintaining peace were the heroes and pride of the nation.

He said that the KP Police had played as a frontline force in the war on terrorism in which cops from a constable to higher ranks officials had embraced martyrdom.He said their sacrifices would always be remembered.

In Tank, events are also continuing in full swing and tributes are being paid to martyrs of police. On the directives of District Police Officer Tank Abdul Salam Khalid, the police officials laid floral wreaths on the graves of martyred policemen, offered prayers to the martyrs.

On this occasion, DPO Tank paid tribute to the eternal sacrifices of police martyrs and said,” we have not forgotten our martyrs, martyrs are our foreheads and we are proud of their children and families.” He also reiterated his pledge not to hesitate to make any sacrifice for the nation.

Meanwhile, in South Waziristan prrparations are in full swing to commemorate Youm-i-Shuhada. Events are continuing in full swing and tributes are being paid to police martyrs.

District Police Officer South Waziristan Upper Malik Habib Khan laid floral wreaths on the grave of Shaheed constable Rahim Masood and offered prayers and paid salute to the martyrs.

The DPO South Waziristan said that August 4 was the day for renewal of commitment to be ready for sacrifices in the way of protection of people’s lives and property. He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have made an eternal story of sacrifices for the survival and peace of the country, adding, these sacrifices would always be remembered.

Strike

The employees and workers of Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Dera Ismail Khan announced a complete strike and boycott of work for an indefinite period in protest against the non-payment of salaries and pensions over the last four months.

The proteting employees appealed to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur to take notice of the non-payment of their salaries for the last four months.

They said that employees of TMA had not been paid salaries due to which their families were facing great hardships and they could not pay their utility bills, rent, and fees of their children, adding that if the government would not address the issue they would continue their strike till the acceptance of their demands.

Office bearers of TMA employees union said that depriving the employees and pensioners of their legitimate rights in the ongoing period of inflation was equivalent to their economic murder.

“Despite assurance and promises, the employees have not been paid salaries for the last four months,” they said.

They asked the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur to resolve the issue and ensure payment of salaries to TMA workers without any delay.

The protesters said they would continue the strike unless their demands were met.