New Horizons: Training centers for women open

The German Agency for International Cooperation has partnered with the Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) to establish on-the-job training centers specifically for women and people with disabilities in the textile and fashion industries.

This initiative aligns with Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision to empower women and provide dignified income opportunities for individuals with disabilities. The project aims to address the challenges faced by these marginalized groups in Punjab by creating equal employment opportunities.

With a substantial investment of Rs.88 million, the project will establish training centers in Lahore, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Multan, and Karachi. These centers will provide specialized training to 4,000 women and disabled individuals, focusing on technical and vocational skills in sectors such as leather goods, shoemaking, sports equipment, and gloves manufacturing.

The collaboration between the German Agency and PSDF is a major step towards inclusive growth, enhancing the skills of disadvantaged groups and fostering their participation in the textile and fashion industries.