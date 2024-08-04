Waleed Rasool exposes Indian political parties’ true face in Kashmir’

An academician, multi-disciplinary scholar and Peace Activist Dr. Sheikh Waleed Rasool on Saturday criticized Indian political parties for their handling of the situation in Kashmir, accusing them of bullying and deceiving the Kashmiri people.

In an exclusive interview with Radio Pakistan in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir, he argued that the Indian government has sought to erode the property rights of Kashmiris and undermine their ability to self-govern, adding that despite these challenges, many Kashmiris continue to aspire for independence and self-determination.

He exposed the true face of Indian political parties in Kashmir and Dr. Rasool believed that the Indian government’s actions would not extinguish the Kashmiri people’s desire for freedom and autonomy. He said that Youm-e-Istehsal will be observed to express the Kashmiri people’s rejection of India’s alleged illegal occupation and to protest the Indian government’s decision on August 5, 2019, to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

This day serves as a reminder of the Kashmiris’ ongoing struggle for self-determination and their refusal to accept the Indian government’s unilateral actions, which they deem a violation of their rights and a threat to their identity, he maintained. Responding to a question, Dr. Waleed Rasool strongly criticized the Modi government’s policies in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly the imposition of Hindu nationalist ideology (Hindutva) in the region. He also condemned the government’s decision to change the names of places, languages and curriculum of students, which he sees as an attempt to erase the cultural identity and heritage of the Kashmiri people.

Dr. Rasool argues that these changes are a form of cultural imperialism, aimed at suppressing the unique history and traditions of Kashmir and assimilating the region into a dominant Hindu nationalist narrative. He called for the preservation of Kashmir’s cultural autonomy and the protection of its distinct identity. He stated that even Hitler, notorious for his brutal suppression of minority groups, did not attempt to alter the cultural identity of the regions, as the Indian government is doing in Kashmir. He vehemently criticized the Indian government’s policies towards minority communities, particularly Muslims, Christians and other marginalized groups. To another question, Dr. Rasool further criticized the Indian government for unilaterally changing laws and policies in Jammu and Kashmir without regard for the region’s autonomy or the will of its people. He argued that the Indian government’s actions are a form of legislative imperialism, where laws are being changed at whim to suit the government’s political agenda, without consideration for the region’s unique cultural, social, and political context.