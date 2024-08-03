Pak Street Child Team stuns Germany, advances to semis

Pakistan Street Child football team secured a spot in the semifinals by defeating Germany 3-2 in a thrilling nail-biting quarterfinal, of the Norway Cup. According to details, Pakistan team scored one goal in the first half and two in the second, with Muhammad Kashif netting two goals and Muhammad Junaid scoring one. The winning goal was scored in the last minute of the match, sending the Pakistani community in Norway into jubilation. This victory marks a significant milestone for the team, who were the undefeated champions of the event in 2023. The National Street Child Football Team will face their next challenge in the semifinals on Friday night.