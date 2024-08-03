Govt Unveils Master Plan to Revive Pakistan Hockey

Pakistan’s hockey glory days are set to return as Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan Friday has unveiled the government’s comprehensive master-plan to restore the national team’s supremacy and promote young talent.

Talking to a private news channel, Rana Mashhood emphasized that the national hockey league would be a game-changer for Pakistan’s hockey landscape, offering a unique opportunity for the country’s youth to compete against international teams and learn from the best. This, he believes, would not only enhance their skills but also instill a sense of pride and ownership among the players.

“The government’s initiative to launch a national hockey league in December is a testament to PM’s vision of empowering youth and promoting sports in the country”, he mentioned.

By providing a world-class platform for young hockey players, the government aims to identify and nurture talent, enabling Pakistan to reclaim its rightful place among the world’s top hockey-playing nations, he added.

Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan credited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision and direction for the recent resurgence of Pakistan’s national hockey team.

He revealed that the Prime Minister had given clear instructions to revive the past glory of Pakistan’s national game, which had been in decline for over a decade.

He expressed optimism that this momentum would continue, and Pakistan’s hockey team would soon regain its former glory and bring laurels to the country. Rana Mashhood emphasized that the government’s efforts to revive Pakistan’s hockey glory extend beyond the national team, with a focus on restoring departmental sports as well.

He revealed that meetings are being organized with various federations to prepare a comprehensive roadmap for the future of hockey in Pakistan.

This collaborative approach aims to ensure a sustainable and structured development of the sport, from grassroots to the national level, he added.

He further explained that the restoration of departmental sports is crucial for providing a platform for young talent to emerge and compete at the highest level.

By engaging with federations and stakeholders, the government seeks to create a conducive environment for hockey to flourish, with a clear vision and strategy for success, he mentioned.

This inclusive approach is expected to yield positive results, with Pakistan’s hockey team poised for a triumphant return to the international arena, he added.