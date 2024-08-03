Anti-Rape Act 2021: Challenges Remain

The Ministry of Law and Justice, in collaboration with the UK-Pakistan Serious Crime and Law Enforcement (UPSCALE) programme, organized a panel discussion to increase awareness of the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial), Act 2021.

The event featured experts with experience in implementing the Anti-Rape Act and dealing with cases of gender-based violence.

The session was inaugurated by Federal Secretary for Law and Justice, Raja Naeem Akbar and chaired by Ayesha Raza Farooq, Chairperson of the Anti-Rape Special Committee. Notable experts from law enforcement and civil society including Ghulam Sarwar Nihung, Prosecutor General ICT, Dr. Inam Waheed Khan, DIG Police and Advisor UPSCALE, Barrister Usama Malik, Director, Directorate of Legal Education Pakistan, and Nida Aly, Executive Director of the Asma Jehangir Legal Aid Cell, provided perspectives on the challenges police, prosecution and lawyers face in ensuring justice for women in gender-based violence cases.

Member of the Special Committee, and Community Protection Advisor at UPSCALE, Zainab Mustafa concluded the plenary session by highlighting the government’s commitment to improving the investigation and trial of gender-based violence crimes.

In his opening statement, the Secretary Law and Justice, Raja Naeem Akbar stated, “This seminar aims to create awareness on the rights of the citizens under the Anti-Rape Act, 2021. In future, I hope to see a continued commitment from the Ministry of Law and Justice, the Special Committee, and all those present today towards creating a society where fundamental human rights are protected especially for the most vulnerable groups.”

In her keynote address, Ayesha Raza Farooq acknowledged the significant new initiatives under the Act for combating sexual violence and ensuring justice for survivors. She emphasised the critical need for improving the response to rising instances of sexual violence in society and called for a holistic government approach to ensure the implementation of the Anti-Rape Act.

She called for the creation of “a society where justice prevails, and survivors of sexual violence receive the support and protection they need.”