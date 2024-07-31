Red Flag of Revenge Hoisted Above Jamkaran Mosque, Signaling Iran’s Imminent Reprisal Against Israel

A symbolic red flag has been raised above the Jamkaran mosque in Qom, Iran’s primary theology education center, situated 120 kilometers south of Tehran. This gesture signals an impending and severe response to the assassination of Palestinian leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, following Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei’s vow of “severe retribution” against Israel.

The crimson flag bears the Arabic phrase “Ya la-Tharat al-Hussain” (“O ye, avengers of Hussain”), which has only been unfurled six times in Iran’s history. Previous instances preceded significant military actions, including the unprecedented missile and drone attack on Israel in April, the January 2020 launch of dozens of ballistic missiles at two Iraqi air bases housing U.S. forces in retaliation for the drone strike that killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, and the Kerman bombing in January 2024.

In Shia traditions, “Ya la-Tharat al-Hussain” is a revered battle cry, foretold to mobilize believers upon the advent of Imam Mahdi, heralding a new era of justice and redemption. Typically reserved for the ten-day mourning period of Muharram, the flag’s appearance at any other time is rare, making this a particularly significant and ominous sign.

Ayatollah Khamenei denounced Israel’s actions, stating that the “rogue Zionist regime” had brutally slain Iran’s esteemed guest, inviting severe consequences. He emphasized Iran’s duty to avenge Haniyeh’s assassination, promising a severe response. The raising of the flag serves as a rare and stark warning of imminent action.

As tensions escalate, the international community watches with bated breath, bracing for the potential consequences of Iran’s imminent reprisal against Israel.