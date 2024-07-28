The Ripple Effect

As the 2024 US presidential elections approach, their potential impact extends far beyond American borders. The ramifications of this election will be particularly significant for Pakistan and its neighbouring countries, influencing political dynamics, economic policies, and regional security.

Pakistan is already experiencing political turbulence with its general elections set for February 2024. The country is grappling with political instability, economic challenges, and security threats. The outcome of the US election will likely influence how Pakistan navigates these issues. A continuation of the Democrat administration could mean ongoing support for democratic institutions and human rights, as seen in its global policy approach. On the other hand, a Trump administration might prioritize counterterrorism and military alliances, potentially sidelining democratic concerns.

The political implications of the US election are equally critical for Afghanistan, where the Taliban’s rule and humanitarian crises dominate the landscape. The Harris administration’s decision to withdraw from Afghanistan left a significant power vacuum, and future US policies will determine the extent of aid and diplomatic engagement with the Taliban. A Trump administration might adopt a more stringent stance, impacting Afghanistan’s stability and its relations with Pakistan.

For Afghanistan, the stakes are high. With the Taliban regime struggling to gain international recognition and legitimacy, the US administration’s stance will be pivotal. A Harris administration is likely to continue pressing for human rights and inclusive governance, potentially linking aid to these conditions. Conversely, Trump’s transactional approach may focus more on counterterrorism, offering aid in exchange for security cooperation, regardless of governance issues.

A Trump administration’s focus on counterterrorism could prioritize military solutions over diplomatic ones, potentially escalating tensions along the border.

The economic repercussions of the US elections will be profound for Pakistan and its neighbours. The US plays a pivotal role in global economic policies, and the election outcome will shape international trade, foreign aid, and investment flows. Pakistan’s economy, already strained by high inflation and a balance of payments crisis, heavily depends on international loans and aid. The economic direction of the next US administration will be crucial for Pakistan’s financial stability.

A Harris administration might continue to support multilateral economic frameworks and aid programs, offering some predictability. This could mean continued assistance from institutions like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, vital for Pakistan’s economic recovery. Moreover, it may encourage US companies to invest in Pakistan, boosting economic ties and creating jobs.

Conversely, Trump’s “America First” approach could result in reduced foreign aid and a focus on bilateral deals, potentially disadvantaging Pakistan. If Trump’s policies lead to reduced support from international financial institutions, Pakistan could face severe economic difficulties. Additionally, Trump’s emphasis on reducing trade deficits might lead to stricter trade terms, impacting Pakistan’s exports to the US.

India, a significant regional player, will also feel the impact. The US-India relationship has strengthened in recent years through strategic and economic partnerships. The election outcome will affect trade relations, military cooperation, and regional security. A Harris win could sustain the current trajectory, emphasizing democratic values and mutual interests. In contrast, a Trump victory might introduce uncertainty in trade policies, affecting India’s economic interests. Trump’s focus on bilateral deals and reducing trade deficits could strain economic ties with India, especially if tariffs and trade barriers are increased.

Security concerns are paramount for Pakistan, especially concerning its borders with Afghanistan and India. The US elections will influence the broader strategic environment in South Asia. Under Harris, diplomatic engagements and regional stability through multilateral forums might continue. This approach could benefit Pakistan by encouraging dialogue with India and addressing the Kashmir issue through international mediation efforts.

In contrast, a Trump administration might adopt a more isolationist stance, prioritizing US interests and reducing involvement in South Asian conflicts. This could embolden regional powers like India, leading to increased tensions with Pakistan. Moreover, Trump’s unpredictable foreign policy could strain US-Pakistan relations, particularly if perceived as favouring India.

China’s role in the region also cannot be ignored. Pakistan’s close ties with China through initiatives like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will be influenced by the US administration’s approach to Beijing. A Harris administration might continue to compete with China through multilateral engagement and strengthening alliances. This could lead to increased US support for India’s strategic position against China, indirectly affecting Pakistan. Conversely, Trump’s direct confrontational approach with China might escalate regional tensions, impacting Pakistan’s strategic calculus and its reliance on Chinese economic and military support.

Afghanistan-Pakistan Relations

The Durand Line, the contentious border between Pakistan and Afghanistan, remains a focal point of regional tension. The US elections will influence how this issue is addressed. A Harris administration might encourage diplomatic solutions and greater cooperation between Pakistan and Afghanistan, fostering stability in the region. This could involve mediation efforts to resolve the Durand Line dispute and promote economic integration, benefiting both countries. On the other hand, a Trump administration’s focus on counterterrorism could prioritize military solutions over diplomatic ones, potentially escalating tensions along the border. The presence of militant groups in Afghanistan and their cross-border activities pose a significant threat to Pakistan’s security. US policies under Trump might emphasize military aid and operations targeting these groups, impacting the overall security environment in the region.

The 2024 US elections are not just a domestic event; their outcomes will have global repercussions, significantly affecting Pakistan and its neighbours. Political stability, economic policies, and regional security dynamics in South Asia hinge on the US election results. As Pakistan gears up for its elections, the stance of the next US administration will be pivotal in shaping its future trajectory.

In this interconnected world, the decisions made in Washington, DC, will inevitably influence the lives of millions in South Asia, highlighting the importance of these elections for global stability and prosperity. The region’s future will be shaped by the interplay of US foreign policy decisions, regional dynamics, and the responses of local governments to the evolving geopolitical landscape.

The writer is a journalist, TV presenter & column writer. She can be reached via her insta account @farihaspeaks