Govt committed to revitalize agri sector, farmers prosperity: Minister

Provincial Minister for Agriculture Syed Muhammad Ashique Hussain Shah said on Saturday Punjab government is committed to revitalize agriculture and ensure farmers’ prosperity amidst the nation’s challenging circumstances.

During a review meeting for the cotton crop at Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture, the minister highlighted the clear vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. The meeting was attended by provincial assembly members Rana Saleem, Lal Joiya, Usama Faisal, Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Sahoo, South Punjab Agriculture Secretary Saqib Ateel, representatives of farmers, and agriculture officers from Multan, Bahawalpur, and Dera Ghazi Khan.

He stated that without strengthening agriculture and farmers, the dream of development and prosperity could not be realized.

Minister Shah maintained that, for the first time in history, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has allocated a substantial budget to agriculture and livestock. Illustrating the government’s dedication, he mentioned that a scheme for 7,000 solar tube wells was presented, which the Chief Minister increased to 17,500 annually. Similarly, a green tractor scheme worth Rs 6 billion was expanded to Rs 30 billion, aiming to provide 20,000 green tractors to farmers within a year. Highlighting efforts in agricultural research, the minister announced that 1,000 internships with stipends were being offered annually to graduates from agricultural universities and it would enable them to gain practical experience and contribute to the sector’s growth.