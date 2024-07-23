ICT admin ramps up efforts to combat dengue threat

In a bid to combat the rising threat of dengue fever, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration has launched a city-wide surveillance and crackdown operations to prevent the spread of the disease.

Under the direction of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, all the Assistant Commissioners have been deployed across the city to conduct intensive dengue surveillance activities.

The ICT’s administration spokesman said the district administration is working to eliminate potential mosquito breeding sites and ensure hospitals are equipped to handle dengue cases.

He said the AC Shalimar led an intensive dengue surveillance effort, which resulted in the lodging of FIRs and the arrest of several commercial property owners where positive dengue larvae were discovered. This action targets those failing to comply with health regulations, holding them accountable for endangering public health.

Meanwhile, AC Saddar took charge of dengue surveillance activities in the G-12 and D-12 sectors, thoroughly inspecting these areas for mosquito breeding sites and ensuring preventive measures are in place.

Furthermore, ADC (East) supervised dengue surveillance operations in the G-8 sector and oversaw prevention and control activities.

This proactive approach aimed to safeguard public health through monitoring, enforcement, and community engagement, protecting residents from the dengue threat.