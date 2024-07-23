Another girls schools blown up in North Waziristan

In a distressing incident, another girls’ school has been blown up by some unidentified individuals in the village of Zerakki located in North Waziristan.

According to the district administration, the blast was carried out last night with not only destroyed the Government Girls’ Middle School but also severely damaged a nearby house. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported. The intensity of the blast was so severe that it completely destroyed seven rooms, which had 255 female students enrolled.

The Education Minister, Faisal Tarakai, has taken immediate notice of the incident and has instructed the director of education and the concerned deputy commissioner to launch a thorough investigation.

Emphasizing the government’s commitment to education, Faisal Tarakai assured that the school will be re-opened soon and that educational activities in the tribal districts will continue without any disruption.

“Such incidents will not discourage us,” said Tarkai. “Educational reforms will persist, and we will prioritize women’s education without compromise.”