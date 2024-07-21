CM Punjab orders simplifying solar financing scheme

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif presided over a special meeting in which matters pertaining to the ‘Chief Minister Solar Panel Financing Scheme’ were reviewed.

The CM directed to simplify the solar panel financing scheme. She directed to ensure early completion of the required process for launching of the scheme.

Secretary Energy Naeem Rauf while giving a comprehensive briefing about the Chief Minister Solar Panel Financing Scheme said that under the pilot project, the test run of the Chief Minister Solar Panel Financing Scheme has been launched at various sites. Rating and performance of the solar panel system will be monitored after being installed at various sites. Online monitoring of the solar system is ongoing through the Solar App.

It was further apprised in the briefing that the scheme will be launched from August 14 after reviewing its test run success. The eligibility for the scheme can be checked by sending a bill reference number and CNIC number on 8800. The successful consumers will be informed through SMS after conducting the balloting process by PITB. The district administration and Discos (distribution companies) will verify credentials of the successful consumers in the balloting process. A Bar Code and QR Code will be imprinted on the solar panel and on the system as well so as to save the scheme from being sold in the panel market.

In the first phase, more than one lakh consumers will be given solar panels through the balloting process. It was informed in the briefing that the consumers involved in electricity theft, having more than one meters, having out of order or tampered meters, and not paying electricity bills will not be eligible for the solar scheme.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that flour and electricity costs badly affect economic conditions of the people. “We will definitely do whatever we can to provide maximum relief to the people. I want that every citizen of Punjab should be given relief in their electricity bill. We will gradually extend the scope of the solar panel financing scheme.” She added that Punjab is the only province which took a lead by presenting Rs625 surplus budget according to the IMF conditions.

PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said, “No one can pay the electricity bill as it has become a burden not only for the poor but for everyone. We ended loadshedding in our tenure and kept the electricity bill under control as well. By 2017, the electricity bills were low and the dollar rate was below as well. Since 2018, the poor have suffered a lot. The common man was assured that justice will be provided to him. We had sent back the IMF and who brought them back again is known by everyone. The country is not being treated in a nice and fair manner. The country was prospering by leaps and bounds during our tenure and suddenly its progress came to a halt. Those giving decisions will have to rethink even now and they should care for the people.