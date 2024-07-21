— lauds Ashura security arrangements

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, chairing a video link meeting here on Saturday, appreciated all ministers, cabinet committee on law & order, commissioners, deputy commissioners, RPOs and DPOs for making best administrative and security arrangements on Ashura. The CM appreciated them all by their names one by one. “My team made me proud by making great arrangements. On behalf of Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, I congratulate everyone,” she said. Inspector General Police, Home Secretary and other relevant officers also participated in the meeting. CM Maryam Nawaz praised “Sabil on Wheels” for mourners, and commended the first-ever provision of ‘Niaz’ at government level. She said, “Before Ashura, provincial ministers personally met and took on board scholars of different schools of thought to ensure peace and harmony on the day.” She added that law and order was ensured by following security instructions. She said that ministers, officers and police remained in the field day in and day out, adding that drone monitoring of large processions had been very beneficial. She directed immediate arrest of those responsible for the incident in Sheikhupura. Maryam Nawaz said that security arrangements without shutting down mobile phone and Internet services was a huge success, adding that traffic managements across Punjab were also satisfactory. During Muharram, there was an excellent display of cooperation between police and other institutions, she acknowledged. Despite long queues at ‘Sabils’, discipline was exemplary, with people patiently waiting for their turn. The sprinkling of rose water on Muharram processions was a good practice, and cleaning the routes with electric speed after the processions was also very commendable, she mentioned. The CM highlighted that the administration and police in all districts worked with interest to meet the challenge. She said the Shia scholars expressed their gratitude for the arrangements.