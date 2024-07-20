Huawei’s training program set to elevate IT exports: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that Pakistan’s Information Technology exports will rise with Huawei’s annual professional training to 300,000 Pakistani students. Talking to a four-member delegation led by Ethan Sun, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Huawei Pakistan, the prime minister stressed that collaboration with Huawei was essential for providing advanced IT training in various fields, especially for young people. The prime minister emphasized that the government values its sustainable partnership with Huawei in Pakistan’s digital economy. The government will prioritize including both women and the youth of Balochistan in this training program. The prime minister stated that promoting the digital economy requires building a strong foundation of talented professionals within the country. The prime minister stated that the recent visit to Huawei’s headquarters in China was highly beneficial.