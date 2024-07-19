Policemen awarded cash, certificates for Muharram duty

Regional Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood Satti on Friday awarded cash and certificates of appreciation to Police personnel for efficiently performing duty to maintain the atmosphere of peace and order during Muharram ul Haram in the Dera range.

According to a police spokesman, the policemen were awarded at the Police club in order to appreciate them for doing an admirable job during Muharram and boost their morale.

Those awarded include SP Investigation Muzamil Shah, SP City Tayyab Jan, SP Saddar Khalid Usman, SP FRP Azmat Ali, all SDPOs, and SHOs.

They had performed their duties with dedication during mourning processions and Majalis during Muharram and worked day and night to maintain peace and order in line with Muharram security. On the occasion, the RPO said that despite threats of terror attacks, Dera range police provided foolproof security to all processions and Majalis and proved to be one of the best police forces that could deal with any challenge in any situation.

Dera Region Police is capable of dealing with all kinds of challenges, he added. The Dera range police proved that despite limited resources, scorching heat, and tough circumstances, nothing could shake the determination of the Police force, he said.

Officers and officials should perform their duties with the same zeal for ensuring the protection of properties and lives of people and also for supremacy of law in the future, the RPO added.