Pakistan advancing towards achieving global development goals, says envoy

Despite grappling with the triple of crises of food, fuel and finance, Pakistan has made progress in implementing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which are aimed at ending poverty, protecting the planet and improving the lives of everyone, everywhere.

Speaking in the general debate of the High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) held under the auspices of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Ambassador Usman Jadoon, acting permanent representative to the UN, said that Pakistan has embedded the UN’s 2030 Agenda for SDGs into its national development policies and plans.

“For Pakistan, we have made progress in SDG implementation. However, like other developing countries, Pakistan also faces numerous challenges in achieving the SDGs by 2030,” he said.

In this regard, the Pakistani envoy called for greater financing and fiscal space to help developing countries accomplish the goals.

“Our efforts to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic were hampered by the triple crises of food, fuel and finance,” Ambassador Jadoon said, adding its difficulties were compounded by the 2022 devastating floods that affected 33 million people and resulted in damage of over $ 30 billion.

“Yet,” he said, “Pakistan remains committed to accelerate our national efforts to achieve the SDGs. In line with the principle of reaching the furthest behind first, we are implementing a Special Development Scheme for the uplift of the 20 poorest districts in Pakistan.”

On the climate change, he said Pakistan is implementing ‘Living Indus Initiative’, a menu of 25 projects aimed at restoring the ecological health of the Indus River Basin.

“We have committed to produce 60% of our energy from renewable sources by 2030. We have also undertaken significant steps in enhancing our early warning capacity, including by updating our National Flood Protection Plan.” But, Ambassador Jadoon said,” the challenges developing countries face in realizing the SDGs could only be addressed with the provision of the required means of implementation, pointing out that currently the SDG Financing Gap stands at over 4 trillion dollars, while the adaptation needs were estimated to be between $ 215-387 billion annually up until 2030

“ODA (official development assistance) commitments must be scaled up and fulfilled,” he said, while underscoring the need to reform the international financial architecture in order to make it more equitable and responsive to the needs of developing countries . “And we must bridge the North-South digital divide to ensure that developing countries have equitable access to new and emerging technologies.”

Noting that the SDGs are the blueprint for a prosperous, peaceful and sustainable future, the Pakistani envoy said that the world looked ahead to the “Summit of the Future” to be held at UN Headquarters in New York in September.

“Our focus must remain on agreeing on the concrete actions required to realize the SDGs by 2030,” he added.