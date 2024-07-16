CM Sindh reaches Sukkur, briefed about Ashura arrangements

The Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday visited Sukkur to review the security arrangements for the 9th Muharram and and Yaum-e-Ashoora.

During a meeting, the chief minister was given a detailed briefing about the 9th and 10th processions of Muharram at Mayor House Sukkur here. SSP Sukkur Amjad Ahmed Shaikh and Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Dr Raja MB Dharejo gave briefings to the CM. Home Minister Sindh Zia Lunjar, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Spokesperson to Sindh Government Barrister Arslan Sheikh, MNA Noman Islamuddin Shiekh, DIG Sukkur Range Peer Muhammad Shah, Divisional Commissioner Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi and others were also present on the occasion.

In a briefing, the SSP Sukkur said that all arrangements had been finalized in the Sukkur district to observe ‘Ashura’ on Wednesday, amid tight security arrangements while over 2800 cops would be deployed.

He said that the district police had finalized all the security arrangements to provide a foolproof security cover to 145 mourning processions and 74 Imambargahs. Divisional Commissioner Sukkur Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi in his briefing, informed that apart from monitoring loudspeakers and social media, the audio and video recordings of Majalis and processions were being compiled.

He said that the procession routes were cleaned, patchwork and road repair work was carried out, and hanging electric wires were fixed.

Apart from this, he said coordination with scholars of all schools of thought had also been ensured. The chief minister directed the authorities concerned to adopt zero-tolerance policy towards any violation of the code of conduct of Muharram, adding that the scheduled time and route of the procession should be followed strictly.

Karachi: Sindh Home, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar along with Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab visited the mourning procession routes of 9 and 10 Muharram to review security arrangements.

Additional IG Karachi and DIG East briefed them about the security measures. They informed that procession routes had been completely sealed and had been made foolproof.

SSP East, SSP South, SSP City, and other police officers were also present on the occasion. Ziaul Hasan Linjar and Barrister Murtaza Wahab also visited Nishtar Park, Tibet Centre and Hosseinian Iraniyan Kharadar. The Home Minister said that security should be made foolproof on the routes of mourning processions.