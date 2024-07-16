Copa final was dream farewell says Di Maria

Argentina winger Angel Di Maria said Sunday’s Copa America triumph over Colombia was the perfect dream ending to his career with the national team.

A 1-0 win after extra-time secured a third straight major title for the Albiceleste following their 2021 Copa win and their World Cup triumph the following year. The 36-year-old winger had announced in November that he would retire from international duty after the tournament. “I dreamt it, that’s why I said it was the last Copa America and it ended here. I dreamt that I would reach the final, I dreamt that I would win it, that I would retire like this,” he said. Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni took Di Maria off in the final minutes of extra-time, ensuring he received a huge farewell from the team’s fans which his eyes showed he was moved by. “I have so many beautiful feelings..I am eternally grateful to this generation, they gave me everything, they made me achieve what I wanted so much, and today I am leaving in this way, how better than this?” he said.