IHC orders release of Sanam, directs her to keep quiet

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday stopped the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed till Thursday and ordered the police to release her.

The court also sought case records from the authorities registered against her. Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case filed by the father of Sanam Javed against her arrest. The court allowed Sanam Javed to go home and said that it would withdraw the order if she passed any statement. The high court also directed Sanam Javed not to leave the federal capital till the next date of hearing.

Justice Miangul Hassan remarked that the act of police for presenting the accused before the court is appreciable. The court would decide the case in working days, he said.

Inspector General of Police Islamabad Ali Nasir Rizvi, FIA officials, and Balochistan Police personnel were also in attendance during the hearing.