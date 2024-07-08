APHC pays tribute to Burhan Wani on 8th anniversary

All Parties Hurriyat Conference convener Ghulam Safi paying tribute to Burhan Wani said that martyrdom of Burhan Wani breathed new life into the Kashmir freedom movement.

Despite millions of efforts, India could not suppress the freedom spirit of Kashmiris as right to self-determination has been recognized in the United Nations resolution.

“The day is not far when Kashmiris will breathe free air,” he vowed.

“The youth of Occupied Kashmir are following the footsteps of Burhan Wani .India could not suppress the freedom spirit of Kashmiris and cannot cannot maintain occupation of Held Kashmir,” Ghulam Safi added.

“If not today, then tomorrow, India’s occupation will end,” he emphazied.

Mushaal Hussein Mullick released a video message on Burhan Muzaffar Wani’s martyrdom day. She said Burhan Wani’s planted sapling has become trees now as Burhan fought the usurping Indian army with courage and bravery. “Shaheed Burhan Wani is a symbol of determination and independence for young Kashmiris who exposed Indian state terrorism to the whole world,” she said. Illegally detained Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Masarat Alam Butt has paid tributes to Shaheed Burhan Wani and his associates on their martyrdom anniversary. In his message on martyrdom anniversary of Burhan Wani from Tihar Jail, he urged the Kashmiris to organize protest rallies, seminars and other programmes to pay tributes to Burhan Wani and his companions, who lit the candle of Kashmir’s freedom movement with their blood.