APHC remembers Burhan Wani as symbol of resistance against Indian occupation

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has emphasized that martyred youth leader Burhan Wani remains a potent symbol of resistance against Indian occupation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas, in a statement in Srinagar issued ahead of Burhan Wani’s 8th martyrdom anniversary, praised him as a hero and beacon for Kashmiri youth. Wani and his two associates were martyred by Indian troops in a fake encounter in Kokernag area of Islamabad district on July 8, 2016.

Minhas highlighted that Wani’s life, struggle, courage, and steadfastness continue to inspire Kashmiri youth in their fight for freedom of their motherland from Indian yoke. He asserted that the sacrifices of Burhan Wani and other martyrs of the freedom movement will not go in vain.

The statement condemned the ongoing repression by Indian authorities, including targeted killings, torture, and unjust imprisonment of Kashmiri youth. He said that India was of systematically eliminating Kashmiri youth under various pretexts.

The APHC has called on the people of IIOJK to commemorate Wani’s martyrdom anniversary on July 8 (Monday). Minhas also urged Kashmiris and Pakistanis living abroad to hold protests and events to honor Wani and other martyrs, aiming to draw international attention to the systematic killings by Indian troops in IIOJK. Other Hurriyat leaders, including Maulana Musaib Nadvi, Khawaja Firdous, Fareeda Behanji, Yasmeen Raja, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Ms Hafza Banoo, Syed Bashir Andrabi, Muhammad Haseeb Wani and Abdul Rashid Butt, also paid tributes to Wani.

They asserted that his martyrdom revitalized the freedom struggle and expressed determination to continue the fight for freedom, against all odds.

They emphasized the need for a political solution to the Kashmir dispute for regional stability and called on the international community to pressure India to restore the fundamental and political rights of Kashmiris in line with UN resolutions.

APHC-AJK leaders: The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter has paid glowing tribute to the popular youth leader Burhan Muzaffar Wani and his comrades on the occasion of their martyrdom anniversary.

Senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter Muhammad Farooq Rahmani in a statement, paying tribute to Burhan Wani Shaheed, said Kashmir’s struggle for freedom is a living reality. He said it is the result of the unprecedented sacrifices of the Kashmiris that the Kashmir dispute is the center of attention at the global level.

Muhammad Farooq Rahmani said the Kashmiri people have rejected India, adding a lasting solution to the Kashmir conflict can only be found through tripartite talks.APHC-AJK General Secretary Advocate Pervez Ahmed Shah and the chapter’s Secretary Information Mushtaq Ahmed Butt, in a joint statement in Islamabad, praising Burhan Wani as a stalwart of Kashmir who revitalized the Kashmir freedom movement with unparalleled courage, dedication, and firm determination. They highlighted Burhan Wani’s unwavering commitment to his mission, which ultimately led to his martyrdom. Describing Burhan Wani as a fearless and educated young leader, they credited him with reshaping the course of the freedom struggle and demonstrating leadership qualities from young age.

The APHC-AJK leaders underscored the invaluable sacrifices of the martyrs as a cornerstone of the freedom movement, urging Kashmiris to safeguard this legacy and continue their resistance against Indian oppression until achieving their sacred goal of freedom.

Rally in Karachi: All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter will hold a rally in Karachi on July 08 to mark the martyrdom anniversary of the popular youth leader, Burhan Muzaffar Wani. According to Kashmir Media Service, Burhan Wani, along with two other associates, was martyred by Indian troops during a fake encounter in Kokernag area of Islamabad district on July 8, 2016.

A delegation of APHC-AJK has reached Karachi under the leadership of General Secretary Parvaiz Ahmad Shah. Syed Ejaz Rahmani, Raja Khadim Hussain, Chaudhry Shaheen and Imtiaz Ahmed Wani are also included in the delegation. The delegates during their visit met the General Secretary of Pakistan Muslim League (Functional), Sindh, Sardar Abdul Rahim, and briefed him about the latest situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Sardar Abdul Rahim on the occasion said the leaders and workers of Grand Democratic Alliance and Pakistan Muslim League (Functional) will fully participate in the rally on Monday.

He said the right to self-determination of the Kashmiris has been recognized by the international community, which India has suppressed on the basis of military force. Sardar Abdul Rahim reiterated Pakistan’s determination to continue moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris engaged in the just struggle for right to self-determination.

Two BSF personnel killed: Two Indian Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, including an Assistant Sub-Inspector, were killed in separate road accidents in Kathua and Udhampur districts of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, officials said ASI Parshotam Singh (58), a resident of Himachal Pradesh, lost his life, while two of his colleagues were rescued when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into Ujh canal near Rajbagh in Kathua district, they said.

They said Parshotam Singh was driving the car when he lost control over the vehicle while moving from Jasrota to Rajbagh. Rescuers managed to save the lives of two BSF personnel but Parshotam Singh was swept away by a strong current and later he was found in a critical condition and sent to a hospital where he was declared dead by doctors, the officials said. In another accident, BSF man Amit Kumar Shukla (30) died when a cab turned turtle inside Chenani-Nashri tunnel in Udhampur district. Amit Kumar Shukla, who was posted in IIOJK, was on way to his home in Jharkhand on leave, officials said.

Air pollution: A recent study published in The Lancet Planetary Health has revealed that air pollution contributed to the deaths of 33,000 people annually across ten major Indian cities from 2008 to 2019.

These cities include Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, Shimla and Varanasi.