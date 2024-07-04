Been dumped? Play these tunes to fix yourself back up

New data has revealed the best songs to listen to if you’ve just been heartbroken and in desperate need of a hot girl summer.

QR Code Generator used Spotify’s Playlist Miner tool to analyze songs that appeared in playlists featuring the words ‘hot girl summer,’ ‘cheater,’ ‘single summer,’ ‘brokenhearted,’ ‘breakup’ and ‘heartbreak.’ 181,411 unique tracks were then ranked based on the number of appearances across the 3,600 total playlists examined.

Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter is the hot girl anthem of the summer, featuring 445 times across the playlists studied. With over 727 million streams on Spotify, there’s no question as to why this song ranks first on the list.

According to Carpenter, the song is about viewing your femininity as a superpower and embracing the moments where you feel like you’re ‘that girl.’ The song features in playlists mentioning ‘hot girl summer’ 244 times.

Please Please Please by Sabrina Carpenter ranks second, appearing 365 times across the playlists featured.

Currently number one on the Billboard Global 200, where it has been for the past two weeks, Please Please Please features 181 times in playlists that mention ‘hot girl summer’.

Olivia Rodrigo’s traitor is third, with 313 appearances across the playlists examined.

Promoted as a single before the album Sour’s release, traitor is a slower, more heartfelt song compared to the top two, but provides a good outlet for belting away your sadness.

Featured 102 times in playlists that mention ‘breakup’, if you’ve ever felt betrayed by an ex, this is the song for you.

Good Luck, Babe! By Chappell Roan is fourth, featuring 291 times in the playlists studied.

After debuting 77th on Billboards Hot 100 chart, Good Luck, Babe! is considered a breakthrough for Roan’s career, while also being one of the few chart-topping ‘queer anthems’.

Written about a woman who denies her love for Roan, and other women in general, Good Luck, Babe! is featured 133 times in playlists mentioning ‘hot girl summer’ and 109 times for ‘single summer’. In fifth is Before He Cheats by Carrie Underwood, appearing 262 times across the playlists analyzed. Released in 2006, Before He Cheats is an evergreen classic for those whose partners have been unfaithful.

Describing the acts of revenge taken from being cheated on, unsurprisingly, the song has been seen 95 times in playlists that mention ‘cheater’, the highest on the list.

Feather by Sabrina Carpenter ranks sixth, featuring 259 times in the playlists considered. The song has been seen 134 times in playlists mentioning ‘hot girl summer’, the third highest in the ranking.

The Night We Met by Lord Huron is seventh, appearing 255 times across the playlists featured. The song most frequently appears in playlists labeled ‘breakup’ and ‘brokenhearted,’ with 73 and 67 mentions, respectively.

In eighth is drivers license by Olivia Rodrigo, with 252 features in the playlists examined. Winning Best Pop Solo Performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards, the song appears 93 times in playlists mentioning ‘breakup’.

Also by Olivia Roderigo, good 4 u ranks ninth, with 246 appearances across the playlists studied. 94 ‘breakup’ playlists and 50 ‘hot girl summer’ playlists include this song.

BIRDS OF A FEATHER by Billie Eilish concludes the top ten, included in 233 of the playlists analyzed. The song is featured 95 times in ‘hot girl summer’ playlists and 89 times in ‘single summer’ playlists.