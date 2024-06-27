13 brave officials of Punjab Police declared Ghazis

On the directives of Inspector General of Punjab Police Dr. Usman Anwar, thirteen brave Punjab Police personnel who risked their lives in the line of duty have been declared as “Ghazis”.

In a ceremony held at the Central Police Office here on Thursday, the IG Punjab awarded Ghazi Medals to the valiant officers and personnel for their exemplary courage and dedication to duty. Director General of Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Punjab, Faisal Fareed, specially attended the ceremony.

The personnel honored with Ghazi medals include constable Muhammad Abbas, driver constable Abdul Kaleem, constable Muhammad Arslan, and Rashid Shah from Multan, ASI Asghar Ali, constable Hamza Abbas, Sub-Inspector Zeeshan Elahi, and ASI Nasir Mahmood from Khanewal, constable Zahid Rasool from Lodhran, ASI Muhammad Ashraf from Vehari, Abdul Rauf from Nankana Sahib, ASI Abdul Qadir and constable Muhammad Azmat from Okara, constable Nadeem Akhtar and constable Salman Shaukat from Kasur district.

The IG Punjab said that these Ghazi personnel bravely confronted dangerous criminals during their duty, taking bullets in their bodies. The names of all Ghazi personnel will be inscribed on the Ghazi Wall at the Central Police Office. He mentioned that these personnel would be entitled to the honor and facilities under the Ghazi Package. He expressed gratitude to all the Ghazis and their families for their unparalleled dedication to duty.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that honoring the Ghazis is a commendable tradition of the police department and a source of pride for the entire force.

In addition to police officers, the families of the Ghazi officers and personnel also specially attended the ceremony. The event was attended by Additional IG Punjab, Additional IG Welfare and Finance, MD Safe City Authority, DIG Welfare, and other officers.