Lahore Qalandars dethrone Sultans in PSL X encounter

Daryl Mitchell has brought Lahore Qalandars home with ease against Multan Sultans in the 16th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10 at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on Saturday. Mohammad Rizwan and Kamran Ghulam’s fifties helped the Multan Sultans to set a competitive target of 186 runs for Lahore Qalandars in the 16th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10 being played at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on Saturday. Batting first after Lahore Qalandars’ skipper Shaheen Afridi won the toss and elected to field, Multan Sultans posted a solid total of 185 runs for the loss of just three wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Captain Mohammad Rizwan led from the front with a commanding innings of 76 runs. He was well-supported by Kamran Ghulam, who played a crucial knock of 52 runs. Earlier in the innings, Yasir Khan managed 24 runs before being dismissed, while Usman Khan contributed 18 runs. West Indian batter Shai Hope could not make a significant impact, departing after scoring just 9 runs. On the bowling front, Lahore Qalandars shared the wickets among their bowlers, with Tom Curran, Haris Rauf, and Daryl Mitchell each picking up one wicket apiece.