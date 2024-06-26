Pakistan has been a frontline state in the worldwide fight against terrorism and has suffered from the scourge of terrorism and extremism for decades. Pakistan’s counterterrorism endeavours provide evidence of its tenacity and determination. The nation’s security forces have defeated terrorism with notable progress.

On Saturday, The Government of Pakistan launched a comprehensive new counterterrorism operation named: “Azm-e-Istehkam,” or “Resolve for Stability,” which shows the resolute dedication to eliminating the extremist and terrorist threat that has afflicted the country for too long.

In the first half of 2024, dozens of Pakistani security personnel, including officials, lost their lives in militant attacks and counterterrorism operations. Five Pakistani soldiers lost their lives on Friday in the Kurram tribal district, which is close to Afghanistan when an improvised explosive device detonated their vehicle.

With most of the assaults centred in the Afghan border districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, Pakistan saw its highest level of terrorism-related fatalities in six years last year.

According to an official statement, the prime minister gave his approval for a national counterterrorism campaign that has been reenergized and revitalised. It further stated that “Azm-e-Istehkam will integrate numerous lines of endeavour to battle the scourge of extremism and terrorism in a comprehensive and decisive manner.”

This operation embodies a cohesive, multifaceted strategy that unites the military, civilian agencies, and leaders at the federal, state, and local levels to address the nation’s security issues. The comprehensive evaluation of the National Action Plan by the Central Apex Committee is indicative of the government’s unwavering commitment to bolstering counterterrorism efforts on all fronts.

This new counterterrorism strategy’s backbone is legal reforms. Strong legislative reforms would guarantee that offences related to terrorism are pursued with unrelenting rigour and met with commendable consequences, acting as a potent deterrence.

The government’s focus on increasing regional collaboration and intensifying its diplomatic and political efforts to curtail the operational area of terrorist groups are equally significant. By forming stronger international alliances, Pakistan has demonstrated its commitment to tackling this issue cooperatively.

The government is working to create a unified national narrative because it recognises the value of public support in stifling extremist propaganda and mobilising the public behind the fight against terrorism. This approach, which combines the armed forces’ kinetic strength with strong legal and law enforcement support, confirms the government’s view that it cannot allow terrorism to thrive in this environment.

International confidence in Pakistan’s security capabilities has been strengthened by the government’s proactive attempts to improve protection for foreign nationals. As the growth and development of the economy are vital to the long-term stability and prosperity of the nation, this is a critical step in creating such an environment.

Ultimately, the survival and well-being of the country are at stake in the battle against extremism and terrorism. With the start of Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, the government demonstrated its unshakeable resolve, which sends a clear message: Pakistan is resolute in its pursuit of eliminating any danger to its sovereignty and the security of its people.

