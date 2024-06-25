FAAC decides to take steps for improving FDE institutions’ performance

Federal Academic Advisory Council (FAAC) in its 1st meeting has decided to take steps for improvement of the institutions keeping in view academics, sports activities, life skills, confidence building in students, infrastructure and trust building in public.

The meeting was held here on Tuesday under the Chairmanship of Secretary, Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training.

According to the Education Ministry, the meeting was organized by Director (Academics & QA) Riffat Jabeen, and Principal IMCG F-11/3, Islamabad, Farah Hamid Khan on the directions by the chair to discuss the function and objectives of FAAC and the gaps existed in curriculum, assessment system, syllabus, pedagogical skills, infrastructure of the institutions & and possible solutions to be proposed.

During the meeting, several deliberations were made by the chair, which are to be addressed and effective practical solutions would be suggested by the members of the council in its next meeting likely to be held on 1st July.

As per details, mechanism /benchmarks may be devised for ranking of the FDE institutions for healthy competition.

It has been decided that welcoming atmosphere may be created by holding parents-teachers meetings and their feedback may be sought for positive change.

Similarly, to make the FDE institutions “Centers of Excellence” all the resources ought to be utilized effectively for better output at par with the private institutions.

However, smart tutoring system may be introduced especially for the Class 10th result awaiting students attending the summer camp so that they have better coverage and understanding of the concepts, when they attend the regular classes in their respective institutions.

Furthermore, it is decided that multipurpose room must be established in every institution for blended & smart learning.

The meeting also deliberated that mathematics ought to be taught as a skill not as a subject to appear for exam. While, monthly tests may be ensured in all the institutions at all levels and spot testing may also be carried out by the ex-party /academic evaluation agency for establishing the ranking of the institutions.

To induce the habit of self-adaptive learning among students, Taleemabad learning material and links are to be made available for the students and teachers by 1st August, 2024, it added.

Under the plan, criteria may be formulated to identify top five schools and colleges in all aspects and two bonus salaries will be rewarded to those teachers, who will contribute to such a success. Keeping in view degeneration of the society, steps would be taken for character building of the students and they would also be taught the norms of public speaking through motivational lectures by guest speakers. The sense of ownership may be created among students and career counseling seminars ought to be conducted in the institution through universities like NUST,NCA,GIK,FAST, PIFD etc. It has also been decided that entry tests guidance may be provided to the HSSC students during the regular session. Grouping structure and peer-learning may be introduced in classes from Class I to VIII.

However, SSC & above students may be taken for field visits (study trips) quarterly.

It is decided that once a week, documentaries may be shown to students at all levels.

The Federal Academic Advisory Council will be further expanded by inviting experts having sound background as and when required.

The gaps and lapses to be identified owing to which our students are not as confident as the students of reputed private institutions to compete in the job market.

Similarly, mechanism will be proposed for language skill development.

It was also consented upon by all the members that follow-up periodical meetings of the council may be arranged to ensure progress and implementation.