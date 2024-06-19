Cassie’s lawyer responds after Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ breaks silence on assault video

Cassie’s lawyer is speaking out about ex Sean “Diddy” Combs’ apologetic response to a 2016 surveillance video that shows him assaulting the singer.

In an Instagram video shared May 19, the rap mogul had referenced the “darkest times” in his life, called his behavior “inexcusable” and said he was “truly sorry,” without mentioning the singer.

“Combs’ most recent statement is more about himself,” Cassie’s attorney Meredith Firetog told CNN in a statement later that day, ” than the many people he has hurt.”

The lawyer added that “no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words.”

E! News has reached out to lawyers for Cassie and Combs and has not heard back.

CNN had posted the surveillance video, which E! News has not independently verified, May 17. The outlet said the footage, which shows Combs grabbing, shoving, dragging and kicking Cassie in a hallway, was filmed in a since-closed Los Angeles hotel in March 2016, two years before the two broke up after dating on and off for a decade.

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that,” Combs said in his response video. “I was f–ked up. I hit rock bottom. But I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video.”

The 54-year-old continued, “I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help. Had to go into therapy, go into rehab. Had to ask God for His mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

Combs made his comments two days after the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office said in a statement in response to the leaked video that “if the conduct depicted occurred in 2016, unfortunately