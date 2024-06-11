SNGPL, SSGCL expand gas transmission network: Survey

Two gas utility companies, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) laid 156 km of gas transmission network, 3,614 km of mains, and 76 km of service lines, connecting 56 villages and towns to the gas network during July-March Financial Year 2023-24. According to the Economic Survey 2023-24 unveiled by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, 11,554 additional gas connections were provided across the country, including 9,871 domestic, 1,621 commercial, and 62 industrial connections. Natural gas, recognized as a clean, safe, efficient, and environmentally friendly fuel, contributes about 28.9 percent (FY 2023) of the country’s total primary energy supply mix. Pakistan has an extensive gas network comprising over 13,989 km of transmission pipelines, 161,806 km of mains, and 41,463 km of service gas pipelines, serving more than 10.77 million consumers nationwide. The government is actively pursuing policies to enhance indigenous gas production and import gas to meet the increasing energy demand. Currently, the capacity of two FSRUs to re-gasify Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) is 1,200 MMCFD, enabling RLNG imports to mitigate the gas demand-supply shortfall. The total natural gas consumption was approximately 3,207 million cubic feet per day (MMCFD), including 695 MMCFD of RLNG from July-March FY 2024. The power sector, domestic sector, and fertilizer sector are the largest consumers of gas, with 894 MMCFD, 864 MMCFD, and 764 MMCFD, respectively. In compliance with the OGRA Ordinance 2002 and LNG Policy 2011, OGRA notified LNG rules in 2007 to regulate LNG activities. The licensing process for LNG sector activities is governed under OGRA (LNG) rules. As of now, two LNG terminals are operational with licenses granted to M/s Engro Elengy Terminal Limited (EETL) in 2016 and M/s Pakistan GasPort Consortium Limited (PGPCL) in 2018. OGRA granted construction licenses in April 2021 to M/s Tabeer Energy Private Limited (TEPL) and M/s Energas Terminal Private Limited (ETPL) to develop LNG terminals in Port Qasim, Karachi. Additionally, extensions have been granted for these licenses for a further two years.