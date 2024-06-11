Pakistan team bags gold in CAVA U-18 Volleyball C’ship

The Pakistan U-18 Men’s team has achieved a remarkable victory by winning a gold medal in the CAVA U-18 Volleyball Championship.

The team secured the Gold Medal by winning with a scoreline of 3-1 sets, with set points of 20-25, 25-18, 25-23, and 27-25 against Iran.

With this victory, the Pakistan U-18 Men’s Volleyball Team has qualified for the 15th Asian Men’s U-20 Volleyball Championship, which will take place in Bahrain from July 28 to August 4.

This accomplishment reflects the dedication, hard work, and talent of the team and its coaching staff, setting a new benchmark for Pakistan Volleyball on the international stage.