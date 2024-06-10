Daily Times

Cancellation of flights continues at Karachi Airport

inp

It seemed not much effort was being put in to operate the flights schedule fully at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport as a number of more flights were cancelled on Monday also. Air Blue flight PA-171 from Karachi to Jeddah has been cancelled while Serene Air flights ER-501 and 503 to Islamabad were also put off. Serene Air flight ER-551 from Karachi to Peshawar has also been cancelled along with Air Sial flight PF-144 from Karachi to Lahore. Air Sial flight PF-122 from Karachi to Islamabad was shelved while Serene Air flight ER-522 from Karachi to Lahore was also cancelled. Serene Air flight ER-523 from Karachi to Lahore was also put off the schedule.

