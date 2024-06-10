Cancellation of flights continues at Karachi Airport

It seemed not much effort was being put in to operate the flights schedule fully at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport as a number of more flights were cancelled on Monday also. Air Blue flight PA-171 from Karachi to Jeddah has been cancelled while Serene Air flights ER-501 and 503 to Islamabad were also put off. Serene Air flight ER-551 from Karachi to Peshawar has also been cancelled along with Air Sial flight PF-144 from Karachi to Lahore. Air Sial flight PF-122 from Karachi to Islamabad was shelved while Serene Air flight ER-522 from Karachi to Lahore was also cancelled. Serene Air flight ER-523 from Karachi to Lahore was also put off the schedule.