World Food safety day highlights growing concern in Pakistan

Pakistan joins the global observance of World Food Safety Day on Friday, raising awareness about the critical issue of food safety and its impact on public health. The day comes amidst growing concerns about the prevalence of poor-quality food in Pakistan. According to reports, an estimated one in ten people worldwide fall sick from consuming contaminated or substandard food.

Experts warn that finding truly pure food products amidst a market saturated with adulterated items has become a gamble. This highlights the need for urgent action to address food safety issues.

The World Health Organization (WHO) emphasizes the severity of the problem, stating that unsafe food is the root cause of over 200 different diseases. Medical professionals in Pakistan echo this concern, acknowledging the challenges faced by consumers in finding genuinely pure food products. The report details the use of contaminated water in cultivating fruits and vegetables, alongside the widespread practice of adulterating pulses and spices.

However, there are efforts underway to combat this issue. The Deputy Director of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) points to actions taken against sellers of substandard and adulterated food products over the past year. The PFA’s work aims to control the situation and ensure the availability of safe and clean food for Pakistani citizens. World Food Safety Day serves as a crucial reminder of the importance of a robust food safety system. It underscores the responsibility of authorities to guarantee access to safe food, a fundamental right essential for a healthy life.