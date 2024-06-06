CM Maryam directs to develop Murree on modern lines

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif and President PML-N Muhammad Nawaz Sharif presided over a special meeting at Punjab House Murree in which it was principally decided to rehabilitate ancient and historical buildings of Murree to their original condition.

The proposal to establish a ‘Murree Street’ on the pattern of excellent street model of the world was reviewed in the meeting. It was agreed to run the latest ‘Smart Tram’ and directions were issued to submit a plan within 15 days in this regard. CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed to prepare a new design of a multi storey Parking Plaza which will cater parking capacity of more than 1500 vehicles. The tourists can visit Murree through the latest tram from the Parking Plaza. A 15-day timeline was set to install digital counting cameras on the entry routes of Murree. Murree Traffic Management Plan was approved in the meeting while Murree Cable Car Service will be linked to obtain a fitness certificate after undergoing its repair and rehabilitation.

The CM directed early completion of the upgradation project of Samli TB Sanatorium. Excellent toilets will be built for the tourists at various sites of Motorway including the Mall Road. She directed to build specific toilets for the differently-abled persons along with kids rest places. She directed to establish a wheel chair centre for the differently-abled persons and elders at the Mall Road.

The proposal to establish an ‘Entertainment Park and Clipping Pod Village’ were reviewed in the meeting. It was apprised during the briefing that more than 90 percent construction and extension of 12 roads of Murree has been completed. A water supply scheme is going to be launched for the provision of clean water in Murree and in the surrounding areas from the incumbent system and River Jhelum.

The participants were apprised about elimination of encroachments and crackdown being launched against illegal constructions. A principle approval was granted to provide financial aid to the injured workers during the launching of anti-encroachment campaign. CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Anti-encroachment campaign will continue and no compromise will be made in this regard.” President PML-N Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said, “Laws causing delay to cater the welfare and need of general public need to be amended. We build the Motorway and others had been discouraging us to build it.

We had set a record of development projects along with elimination of terrorism and load shedding. The Motorway being built by the Korean company did not dilapidate for 10 years and it was destroyed in the past. Those causing damage to the national assets should be held accountable.” A briefing regarding district Murree development projects and the Master Plan was given in the meeting.

Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, Provincial Minister for C&W Sohaib Ahmad Barth, Special Assistant Rashid Nasrullah, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Secretary C&W Sohail Ashraf, Commissioner Amir Khatak, Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Sherazi, RPO and other relevant officers attended the meeting.

UAE Ambassador

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif and President PML-N Muhammad Nawaz Sharif met H.E Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, Ambassador of UAE. The announcement by UAE for making an investment in Pakistan was welcomed in the meeting.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif expressed their gratitude on the UAE announcement for making 10 billion dollars investment in Pakistan. Matters pertaining to promotion of bilateral relations, agricultural research and technology along with enhancing cooperation in various sectors including trade were discussed in the meeting. Collaboration with regard to increasing agricultural production capability along with promotion of food protection was agreed in the meeting. The possibilities to provide assistance for livestock development and dairy farming were reviewed in the meeting. Matters relating to promoting investment in textile, pharmaceutical and other agricultural sectors were also reviewed.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, “The bilateral relations with UAE comprise mutual respect and trust.” President PML-N Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said, “Pakistan and UAE enjoy brotherly bilateral relations.” Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb was also present on the occasion.

Torrential Rains

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in various incidents during torrential rains. The CM expressed her heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved families. She directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured. The Chief Minister directed PDMA, WASA and administration to remain alert and proactive to avert any untoward incident in the wake of recent torrential rains.