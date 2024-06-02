Daily Times Exclusive Interview with Alisha Junaid: Championing Women’s Indoor Sports in Pakistan

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Times, Alisha Junaid, the dynamic founder of Empower Academy, shares her journey, challenges, and vision for transforming women’s indoor sports in Pakistan. Empower Academy is more than just a sports institution; it is a beacon of hope and a catalyst for change. With a mission to transcend boundaries and transform dreams into world-class achievements, the academy aims to provide Pakistani women with the opportunity and support to excel in their chosen sports.

Question: Can you describe the mission and vision behind Empower Academy? How do you envision this organization changing the landscape of women’s indoor sports in Pakistan?

Alisha Junaid: Empower Academy is dedicated to empowering Pakistani women in indoor sports. Our mission is to transcend boundaries and transform dreams into world-class achievements by providing women with the opportunity and support to excel in their chosen sports.

Our vision is to create an environment where women can achieve their athletic potential in indoor sports. We aim to foster an inclusive and supportive community that nurtures talent and promotes excellence. Empower Academy aims to revolutionize the landscape of women’s indoor sports in Pakistan by providing:

1. Access to Quality Training and Facilities:

Offering state-of-the-art training facilities and expert coaching to help female athletes reach their full potential.

2. Community and Support:

Building a supportive community that encourages women to pursue their athletic dreams, breaking down cultural and societal barriers.

3. Visibility and Opportunities:

Increasing the visibility of women’s sports and creating opportunities for female athletes to compete at national and international levels.

4. Advocacy and Empowerment:

Advocating for gender equality in sports and empowering women to become leaders and role models in their communities.

Question: What inspired you to establish Empower Academy, and what are some of the most significant challenges you’ve faced in its journey?

Alisha Junaid: Growing up in America, I often took many opportunities for granted. I enjoyed indoor sports and had access to numerous opportunities. However, when I had the chance to play for the Pakistan Women’s Volleyball team, I was shocked by the lack of opportunities available to Pakistani girls in sports. This realization was heartbreaking and motivated me to use my resources and influence to improve the lives of women in indoor sports in Pakistan.

The most significant challenge has been navigating the cultural differences. In the US, challenges revolve around improving the game and dealing with typical teenage issues. In Pakistan, however, challenges are more complex, involving culture, religion, family, and survival. Many girls on the national volleyball team must support their families with their salaries, and some come from villages where sports are not considered appropriate for women. Learning about these realities was a profound shock, but it has also been a rewarding experience.

Question: You have assembled an impressive team of international coaches and advisors from institutions like Stanford University and Menlo College. How did you manage to bring such diverse expertise together?

Alisha Junaid: Bringing together such diverse expertise has been a blend of fortunate opportunities and deliberate efforts. Living in an area rich with talent, I’ve had the privilege to be trained by some of these exceptional individuals. In many cases, I simply reached out to them, explaining our mission to empower Pakistani young women in indoor sports, and they were enthusiastic to help. Our board and advisors are composed of passionate and dedicated people from around the world who are committed to our cause.

Question: Can you share some specific ways in which the international expertise has enriched the training programs at Empower Academy?

Alisha Junaid: The impact of international expertise on our training programs has been profound. For example, well-balanced physical training is essential for success in sports, and our international experts have introduced advanced physical training techniques. Psychological training is another critical area; our advisors have provided insights into mental conditioning that help our athletes stay focused and resilient. Nutrition is also crucial, and while we are still developing in this area, our experts are building a strong foundation by educating our athletes on the importance of a balanced diet. These enhancements have significantly improved our training programs, even though we are still in the early stages.

Question: Organizing the first National Championship in Islamabad in collaboration with the Pakistan Volleyball Federation and HEC is a monumental achievement. What were the key steps in bringing this event to fruition?

Alisha Junaid: The success of organizing the first National Championship was due to the collaboration and support from various organizations and individuals. The Pakistan Volleyball Federation, HEC, Army, WAPDA, and provincial teams were incredibly passionate and supportive, despite cultural biases favoring men’s

Question: How did you manage to secure sponsorships and prize money for the championship, and what impact do you think this had on the participants and the broader community?

Alisha Junaid: Securing sponsorships and prize money was made possible by the unwavering support of sponsors who believe in our mission of women empowerment. HEC was instrumental in helping us in sponsoring the entire championship in 2023, HUM TV has been an incredible media partner and Interwood has been instrumental in providing prize money in 2023 that was a first of its kind for Women players in Volleyball Championship. Without their sponsorship, hosting these events would be impossible. Imagine coordinating the logistics to bring hundreds of girls from across the country, providing lodging, meals, pre-training, and organizing a national championship event worthy of spectators and participants alike. It’s a monumental task, but seeing the joy and excitement on the participants’ faces and the energized community support was incredibly rewarding. This event not only provided a platform for the girls to showcase their talents but also inspired the broader community to support and uplift Pakistani girls in sports.

Question: As one of the youngest players on the national team, what personal strategies and training routines do you follow to maintain such a high level of performance?

Alisha Junaid: I dedicate 5 to 6 days a week to either playing or coaching younger teams in my community in California. My love for volleyball drives me to continuously improve. My routine includes rigorous training, mental conditioning, and maintaining a balanced diet, all of which are crucial for sustaining high performance levels. Admittedly, the diet part is an area where I can improve, but whenever I’m in Pakistan, the food is so delicious that I often waver from my routine. Nonetheless, staying disciplined in these areas helps me maintain my performance and strive for continuous growth. I play only club volleyball in USA and it is not as rigorous as training for a National Team here in Pakistan but I try and maintain my practice when I am not playing in Pakistan with the team.

Question: How do you balance your dual roles as a leader and an athlete? What skills or experiences from one role do you find most beneficial in the other?

Alisha Junaid: Balancing my roles as a leader and an athlete is driven by my passion for the sport and for empowering others. The discipline, teamwork, and resilience I develop as an athlete translate directly into my leadership role. Leading by example, staying committed, and motivating others are skills that benefit me in both capacities. The experiences from each role complement the other, making me a more effective leader and a better athlete. I also try not to be the one representing Empower when I am with the team, when I am with them I want to be part of the team. It is still difficult since I do not stay with them at the hostel or sometimes I am not able to travel with them, but I try my best to create some sort of relationship that will make everyone feel like we are part of one team, regardless if I have raised funds for the team or not.

Question: Can you share a success story of a young athlete from Empower Academy who has achieved significant milestones due to the training and support provided?

Alisha Junaid: Almost every girl in the Empower camp has done great, however, one standout success story is Khizran Fatima. She received an Empower Academy scholarship to pursue her bachelor’s degree in the United States, along with Volleyball recruiting and recently graduated. Her journey is a testament to the impact of our training and support. We hope she will return to contribute to our mission, helping to expand Empower Sports Academy in any capacity possible, either now or in the future. Her achievement inspires all of us and reinforces the importance of providing opportunities to young athletes.

Question: What advice would you give to young girls in Pakistan?

Alisha Junaid: Life can be challenging for young girls anywhere in the world, but those involved in sports have a unique opportunity to stay focused and avoid life’s other distractions. My advice to young girls is to participate in any sport possible. For those aspiring to become professional athletes, push your limits and then some. Becoming an international-level player requires very hard work but is immensely rewarding. Respect and learn from your mentors, appreciate your well-wishers, respect your coaches and once you reach a higher level, give back by supporting upcoming athletes and amongst all, stay humble.

Question: Anything else you like to add?

Alisha Junaid: I am blessed with amazing parents for always being by my side and helping me through this journey, my elder sister, Mishal Junaid, who has fueled my passion and supported Empower Academy’s. My grandmothers, Sultana Siddiqui (Dadi) and Khushbakth Shujat (Nani), have also been pillars of support, instilling in me the courage and determination to pursue our goal of having Pakistani women represent the country in all indoor sports on the global stage. I also want to thank my uncle, Duraid Qurashi, for believing in my dreams and for always supporting Empower through media collaboration. I want to thank my department, the Army, for working with Empower and for being willing to always improve the system by keeping training camps for the girls whenever we have requested them to do so.