Over 11,000 people riding on green bus daily in Quetta

Over 11,000 people travel daily in eight buses of ‘Quetta Green Bus Service’ being run from Balochistan University to Baleli.

Commissioner Quetta Division, Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat while talking to APP said that the state-owned public bus transport project in Quetta has become fully successful as over 11,000 people ride daily from Baleli to Sariab Road route. He said that around 25 more buses would be added soon to the project as a total of 100 green buses would be on roads in Quetta after some time. He added that efforts would be taken to expand the green bus service to other routes to facilitate maximum numbers of Quetta dwellers.

Hamza Shafqaat said after the inclusion of 25 more buses, the daily capacity will increase to facilitate 50,000 commuters. He said that green buses operate from 7 am to 10 pm.