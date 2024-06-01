EASA to lift ban on flight operations from Pakistan

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) is still to make up its mind on lifting the ban on the resumption of flight operation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and the country’s other airlines, sources said on Saturday. The EASA had formally intimated the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) about that and sent the matter to the Third Country Operator (TCO) Board, which would meet next week to decide whether the ban would be lifted or would stay. Currently, sources disclosed, the name of the PIA was neither on the TCO Board list nor on the list of banned airlines. The secretary aviation and the deputy DG Regulatory Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) would attend the meeting via a video link, they elaborated. Sources further said that it was premature to say whether the ban on flights operation from Pakistan would be lifted.