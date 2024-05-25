Spanish Ambassador visits Bhanbhore archeological site

Spanish Ambassador to Pakistan Jose Antonio de Ory has visited archeological and historical site Bhanbhore, located in Thatta district of Southern province of Sindh. The Spanish envoy inspected archeological monuments in life museum and the historical mosque. The provincial Culture and Tourism Minister Sayed Zulfiqar Ali Shah received the Ambassador on his arrival at Bhanbhore and briefed the dignitary about the archeological site and its historical background.

The Ambassador showed interest in the history, culture and heritage of Bhanbhore and expressed the idea of mutual cooperation in the field of joint research on archeology. Ambassador Jose said history and monuments of Bhanbhore are the manifestation of the past glory and prosperity of the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Culture Minister Zulifiqar Shah said Pakistan and Spain have long historical and cultural ties and there was a need to further promote these relationship in the field of tourism.

He wished to utilize the Spanish expertise for promotion of archeological tourism in Sindh.

He said the provincial government was providing favourable environment to foreign tourists in Sindh.