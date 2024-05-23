30-member delegation of Pak-Women entrepreneur, Chambers visits Kazakhstan

A 30-member delegation of Pakistan’s Women Entrepreneur and different Women Chambers of Commerce has visited the potential market of Almaty (Kazakhstan), which will pave the way for economic and commercial cooperation between the two countries.

During this visit, there were many agreements and discussions between representatives of Women Chambers of both countries for the promotion of mutual business, Economic and trade councilor of the Embassy of Kazakhstan, Mr. Olzhas Tobyshakov told APP here on Thursday.

He said that 30 Women entrepreneurs including, six businessmen from different s of the economy have a week-long visit to the industrial city of Kazakhstan, Almaty from May 11-16, 2024.

Kazak diplomat said that the visit was organized by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Pakistan together with USAID and a delegation of Pakistani businesswomen visited the southern capital of Kazakhstan, Almaty, from May 11 to 15.

The Pakistani delegation comprised heads and representatives of the Women Chambers of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) of Pakistan, along with enterprises operating in sectors such as textiles, pharmaceuticals, the beauty industry, and the production of surgical instruments.

During their stay in Almaty, the Pakistani delegation met with representatives from Kazakh Invest, QAZ-Trade, the regional business development organization of Almaty, and the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs, he said.

He said these meetings included presentations on investment projects, information on the business climate, trade potential, and proposals for establishing the Business to business cooperation.

The Pakistani entrepreneurs visited shopping and entertainment centers and food markets to study the local market.

In addition, they toured the Special Economic Zone “Park of Innovative Technologies” (SEZ PIT) “Alatau,” where the SEZ administration discussed the activities of the economic zone, infrastructure, production facilities, current preferential regime, and other benefits and government support measures, he informed .

He said that Tarbiya Aidymbayeva, the famous Kazakh designer of national clothing “Tarbiya”, organized a business dinner and a fashion show featuring a new collection in collaboration with Pakistani designers. He said that during the period from May 13 to 15, the delegation took part in the Central Asian Trade Forum, within the framework of which the Kazakh-Pakistani business forum of business women was organized, during which negotiations took place with the business community of Kazakhstan.

To showcase the tourism potential of Almaty, the Embassy, with assistance from the Akimat of Almaty,organized excursions to cultural sites and trips to the Shymbulak ski area, he said.

On May 16, the visit of Pakistani delegation was organized to an international healthcare exhibition where they engaged in B2B meetings with Kazakh manufacturers, he said.