PSX turns bullish, gains 157 points

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 157.80 points, a positive change of 0.21 per cent, closing at 75,114.47 points against 74,956.67 points the previous trading day.

A total of 758,944,398 shares valuing Rs 16.708 billion were traded during the day as compared to 584,484,020 shares valuing Rs 17.714 billion on the last day. Some 376 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 192 of them recorded gains and 156 sustained losses, whereas the prices of 28 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 191,624,790 shares at Rs 5.24 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 94,786,291 shares at Rs 1.45 per share and Symmetry Group Limited with 47,718,249 shares at Rs 5.74 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 84.44 per share price closing at Rs 18,500.00, whereas the runner-up was Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited with Rs 38.10 increase to close at Rs 918.10. Mehmood Textile Mills Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 38.18 per share closing at Rs 470.92, followed by Hallmark Company Limited with Rs 28.33 decline to close at Rs 574.07.