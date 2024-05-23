Best dance-pop running music revealed

As many prepare for upcoming marathons, a new study has revealed the top dance-pop songs that should be included in playlists based on Americans’ top picks for running – and I’m Good by David Guetta is the number one choice.

Listening to fast-paced music, such as dance-pop songs, can help give you an added energy boost when you start to feel fatigued, especially when running long distances.

With this in mind casino sweepstake comparison site Casinos Sweeps, used Spotify’s Playlist Miner tool to determine the top dance-pop tunes included in 1,400 ‘jogging’ and ‘running’ related playlists.

David Guetta’s I’m Good is the most popular pick for runners looking for motivation to keep on moving, appearing in 136 of the 1,400 playlists scanned.

According to a study in the International Review of Sport and Exercise, energy efficiency and work output can be improved during endurance exercise with the use of self-selected, motivational and stimulative music.

This suggests that playing one of your favourite songs as you increase your heart rate can help you improve your performance with less effort.

The Motto by Tiësto ranks joint second with Joel Corry’s Head & Heart, named the next-best choices for keeping energy levels high. Their upbeat rhythms earned both songs 82 placements in jogging and running-related playlists.

In third, featuring in 80 playlists, is Timber by Pitbull. The fast beat is ideal for encouraging a pick-up in pace if you start to feel yourself slowing down.

David Guetta’s Baby Don’t Hurt Me claims the fourth spot alongside SAINt JHN’s Roses – Imanbek Remix, both featured 77 times – most likely for a similar reason as the other tracks on the list, as these dance-pop songs are bound to spur you on if you feel yourself giving up. The final spot in the top five is claimed by Dua Lipa, with Don’t Start Now appearing 73 times.

Do It to It by ACRAZE follows in sixth, with 69 placements across the playlists included in the study.

Calvin Harris’ Feel So Close – Radio Edit, James Hype’s Ferrari and Avicci’s Wake Me Up all share the title of ranking seventh, with their songs each appearing 67 times.

Yeah! by USHER is another great option to pick up your mood when the run is starting to get tough at 65 mentions.

Following closely behind are Öwnboss’ Move Your Body and Pitbull’s Give Me Everything. Both rank joint ninth, with each song included 62 times.

It seems David Guetta is a favoured artist for dance-pop songs to listen to while running, as the DJ has a third tune in the top 10, Titanium, at 60 appearances.

Commenting on the findings, a Casinos Sweeps spokesperson says, “Now that summer suddenly feels a lot closer, many people’s running habits are back in full swing after dropping off during the colder months. It can be tough to keep up motivation, especially when running long distance, but the right playlist can massively help. If you are struggling to convince yourself to keep going, try listening to some of your favourite dance-pop tracks to give you a boost. Music is unmatched as a powerful tool to hype you up and with a fast-paced beat or catchy lyrics like what’s in these songs playing as you go, you’ll soon find your energy back.”