Opposition to resist defamation bill

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Tuesday said that a black law is being implemented.

Speaking to the media outside Lahore’s Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), Omar stated that they will resist the black law in the national and provincial assemblies. He stated that according to the constitution, no one’s speech can be banned. Omar Ayub added that whosoever talked about Ayub Khan’s martial law, ask him what Nawaz Sharif did. He further said that Babar Awan has explained the whole law to the court. ‘I am grateful to the court who gave justice. I don’t have the will to travel all over Pakistan in one day, these are all false cases’.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Babar Awan added that the Chief Minister and Law Minister are insulting the court. The law made to arrest the journalists will not work, they will approach the court against it. He stated that PTI stands with the journalists. The Dubai Leaks case should be opened immediately, the work of the judiciary is to uphold the rights of the people. It is pertinent to note that the Punjab Assembly had approved the Defamation Bill 2024 yesterday. The opposition called the bill a black law and tore up copies of the bill in protest.

Journalists also walked out of the press gallery and protested on the stairs of the Assembly against the bill while calling for nationwide protests. The Defamation Bill 2024 will apply to print, electronic and social media. The defamation cases can be filed on false and untrue news spread. The bill will also apply to fake news spread through YouTube and social media, the action will be taken on news spread to harm personal life and public space. Tribunals will be set up for defamation cases, which will be bound to decide within six months. Under the defamation bill, the damages will be Rs3 million.