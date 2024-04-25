SC orders removal of roadblocks, encroachments in Karachi

The Supreme Court has issued directives to eliminate roadblocks and encroachments from buildings and roads across Karachi.

According to details, the Supreme Court conducted a hearing on a case related to the eradication of encroachments in Karachi. The court ordered the removal of obstacles and encroachments from all government and private buildings and roads, including the Rangers Headquarters, Governor House, and CM House.

The court instructed all relevant security agencies to comply with the judicial order and directed the Additional Attorney General to notify federal institutions. The court emphasized the clearance of roads, recovery of costs related to encroachments from the violators, and required a report on the complete removal of encroachments within three days.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa questioned the presence of roadblocks outside the Rangers Headquarters and the Chief Minister’s House. The government’s counsel responded that the roadblocks were placed for security reasons. In response, the Chief Justice commented, “Then move to a safer place from here, clear this area. Do you want attacks on the public? The rest of you should remain safe; double standards won’t be tolerated.”