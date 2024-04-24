SIC to nominate Hamid Raza as PAC Chairman

The PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) has decided to nominate Hamid Raza as the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman.

The party leadership has completed all consultations over the nomination of Raza as PAC chairman. Earlier, PTI founder Imran Khan has nominated Sher Afzal Marwat as the candidate for the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman’s role.

Following his nomination, the National Assembly (NA) Secretariat reportedly decided against making Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) Sher Afzal Marwat Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC), maintaining that there is no binding to elect only an opposition member for the slot. Noor Alam Khan of the Maulana Fazalur Rehman-led Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) is likely to be elected as the PAC Chairman by the parliament, the sources privy to the development said. Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq will make the financial decision soon.

The NA Secretariat maintained that as per the law and rules of the house, any member belonging to the treasury and opposition can be made the PAC chairman.